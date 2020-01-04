YORK—Hans George Schlegelmilch’s hand-built country church is a mini marvel, fitted with elements like pews, an altar, lights and a working bell tower.
The church is a replica of Benedict’s old Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Hans’ since-demolished and replaced inspiration.
A peek through the front door reveals a fully-furnished, first and foremost handmade homage.
“He was always pretty handy with stuff like that,” his son, Harvey Schlegelmilch, recalled. “It’s built pretty much to scale,” Harvey said. Hans based his creation primarily on memory, Harvey marveled. The vast majority of elements are handmade; just a few are found objects. “I suppose the cross and Jesus were from a specialty place that sold Christian stuff,” Harvey said.
It took Hans the duration of summer 1952 to complete the project. By this time he was retired. “He had a carpentry shop; he did this as a pastime,” Harvey said.
What was even more important to Hans, Harvey said, was his faith, which included sending his children to parochial school and attending church regularly. “On Sunday it was always the thing to do,” Harvey said. Even when his father’s health was on the downslide, Harvey said his father remained spiritually dedicated. “In his later years always listened to the weekend services on the radio.”
Hans passed away in the 1960s, aged 84. His creation was passed along to Harvey, who has made a few additions, though there are a few he’s had trouble locating. “I’ve always wanted to have a pastor standing behind the pulpit, and an organist with their hands on the keys,” he said. “I want them to be in church -- like on a Sunday morning.” Harvey has looked at model train accessories, but they didn’t quite fit. “They’d have to be about three inches tall,” he estimated, adding that he hasn’t considered making them himself. “It would take a lot of arts and craftsmanship,” Harvey said. “I just don’t have the craftsmanship for that.”
This past holiday season, the church was displayed in the entryway of York General’s Willow Brook assisted living. It was also displayed, for several years, at the Benedict church; a fitting reminder of Zion’s days past – and Hans. “I decided the best thing to do is display it,” Harvey said. “I figured it kind of honors him.”
“For anybody who went to those country churches it brings old memories out. I think that’s what it really meant to him.”
