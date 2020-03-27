YORK – York Public Schools has been offering free sack meals for breakfast and lunch for kids, due to the school closure caused by the COVID-19 situation. Now they will add three additional pick-up, mobile sites.
Meals will be distributed starting Monday, March 30, at Harrison Park, the York County Fairgrounds and Orscheln’s parking lot from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Monday-Friday, until school resumes or May 20, 2020, whichever comes first.
Meals will be distributed in a drive-through manner. Parents are asked to pull up in line and meals will be brought to their vehicles. Meals will continue to also be distributed on the east side of York Middle School.
YPS will provide one sack lunch for the current day and one sack breakfast for the next day per student. On Friday, YPS will distribute meals for Friday lunch, Saturday and Sunday breakfast and lunch, and Monday breakfast.
No meals will be distributed on Friday, April 10, and Monday, April 13, due to the Easter holiday.
This program is for children ages 1 to 18 who live in the York School District.
No adult meals will be distributed.
