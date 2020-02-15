HENDERSON--It’s a building of many incarnations, the stories once only preserved in mind now preserved in ink.
Local historian Kathleen Friesen spent a year-and-a-half researching, photographing and listening. Friesen’s appetite for all things historical was fed on daily walks with her father, Dennis Epp, who purchased the deceptively plain-looking building in 1962 from Henry Isaacs. “I’ve always been sentimental to old buildings,” she said. Preserving little-known memories shared by her father helped spur Friesen’s passion for recording the structure’s history, she said. “It was very important that my grandchildren remember the building.”
Decades before Epp acquired the building, it rested abandoned on a Hamilton County farmyard, until Gus Thieszen decided it would make an excellent chicken house. With that decision, the building made its first move – this time to Thieszen’s home in Henderson on what is now Birch Street. When it arrived Thieszen made a few adjustments: the building was first constructed as a horse barn, longer than it was wide – not particularly suitable for a poultry operation. Still, Thieszen saw potential in the little country building, and split it in half, widening it to his needs. This was the beginning of Henderson Hatchery. Five years in, Thieszen’s hatchery was so successful, larger facilities were needed. The old building was not.
In 1940, Thieszen uprooted his building and moved it to where Henderson State Bank now stands. It was a shame for a perfectly good building to sit on Main Street, empty, so he made it available for rent. Gus Heinrichs started a shoe repair shop, until eight years later when it was retrofitted as a café. “East Side Café” was Dave and Hulda Hiebert’s hamburger and coffee shop for a year, until Grant and Edith Buller took ownership. Throughout its existence, East Side Café was a gathering place for locals. The business’ history harkens back to a time much simpler, Friesen writes in her book, “Histories and Honeymoons:”
“Elmer Epp, Robert Epp and Marvin Epp were regular coffee drinkers and sometimes visited past closing hour. Hulda would tell these young men, ‘we are going home, but help yourself to a sandwich, leave the payment and lock up when you are done.’”
Eventually Gus Thieszen was done with the building, selling it in 1952 to Harley Bergen. The front portion of the building housed Bergen Insurance, and the Bergen family made their home in the back.
In 1956 the building was again moved, this time to a private lot on Elm Street. In the years that followed, the modest-looking building changed hands several times, its owners often offering the space for rent. Teachers new to Henderson lived in the rental space, but Dennis Epp rented the home out to some of the most colorful characters when he owned the building – roughly 50 over the course of 25 years.
At Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park, there are photographs of a character particularly colorful – literally and figuratively. Elvy Campbell was nearly covered with tattoos, and had past stints as a circus oddity. His eccentricities weren’t just skin deep, Friesen said in her book. “On the weekends he would search out ravines where old vehicles had been dumped. Bringing back motors, he would overhaul them in the house.” Neat and tidy, Campbell was not, the book recounts: “Once he left [the house] the comment was made, ‘The cleanest place in the house was the bathtub because it was never used!’”
Yet another occupant practiced throwing knives. After being scolded for throwing knives at the wall, the young man practiced on the outside walls. He was asked to move out.
Friesen has her own special attachment to the structure: as a newlywed, she and her husband Galen stayed in the home for the summer months. Friesen describes it as a “honeymoon cottage.” “Many memories were made in the next three months: Their first home-cooked meal together, learning to know each other and having a special relationship with Kathleen’s parents across the street.”
Keeping up rental property is hard work; in 2006 Dennis Epp decided being a landlord was no longer for him. He offered the building to Henderson Mennonite heritage Park, with no takers – the timing just wasn’t right. He sold it, along with a classic car he had carefully restored, to a buyer from Lincoln. The house eventually came back into the hands of someone more local.
September 2019 the historic structure reached what will probably be its final resting place: on the grounds of Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park.
“I got up really early that morning,” Friesen said of the big moving day. “There was only one chance to get pictures of that move.”
Heritage Park board member Suzanne Ratzlaff said that while some of the other buildings are true to the period, they are still replicas. “That’s what we’ve always been working with,” she said. “We finally have an original building.”
Friesen said preserving memories and history is important to her, and having the historical structure at Heritage Park will help preserve and share not just the building’s story, but the stories of families, enterprise, new beginnings and community.
“From now on the stories start here.”
