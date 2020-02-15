YORK – The mother of two children classified as missing/endangered, who were found in York, has signed a waiver of extradition back to Michigan.
According to court documents filed with the York County Court, Rebecca M. Dunkelberger, 37, of Battle Creek, Mich., had been held at the York County Jail but will now be transferred back to her home state to face charges.
On Feb. 4, Nebraska State Patrol troopers found Dunkelberger, Karley Dunkelberger, 9, and Bentley Dunkelberger, 7, along with their father, Dennis Dunkelberger, in a Ford E350 at a convenience store in York. The children, who were the subject of an Endangered Missing Alert issued in Colorado the week before, were placed with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and later returned to the proper authorities in Michigan.
After they were found in York, Rebecca Dunkelberger was arrested for outstanding warrants and Dennis Dunkelberger was released.
The children had last been seen on Jan. 22, in Michigan, and the Battle Creek, Michigan Police Department said both parents “have a history of drug use and violent tendencies when together.” They also said Rebecca Dunkelberger “suffers from cognitive disorder.”
The children were also being sought because they required welfare checks due to an existing court order, according to information from the Battle Creek Police Department.
Then the alert was issued by the Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Bureau of Investigations because the four were believed to have been in Colorado.
Assisting with the situation when the four were discovered in York was the York County Sheriff’s Department, according to the state patrol.
According to York County court documents, the warrants for Rebecca Dunkelberger were issued in Michigan because it was alleged she had been in possession of methamphetamine and she had violated her probation by not receiving mental health treatment and for failing to report to probation officers.
By signing a waiver of extradition, her preliminary hearing in York County Court was waived and the case has since been transferred to her home state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.