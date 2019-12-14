• York Sunrise Sertoma, $250
• Charles Campbell, $100
• Anonymous, $500
• Mrs. Kenneth Nordlund, $500
• Chelsea Enninga, $300
• Anonymous, $100
• Riley and Stella, $50
• Anonymous, $100
Total: $1,900
These donations go to a fund that is accessed by Blue Valley Community Action throughout the year to help individuals and families in times of emergency need – for medicine, fuel, utilities , etc.
The goal is to reach $5,000 this year, if possible.
If someone would like to make a donation to the fund, they can send it to the York News-Times offices (be sure to make checks payable to Adopt A Family program) at Box 279, York, NE 68847. They can also stop in at the offices during regular hours – ask for Cheri or Tammi.
Regarding the Adopt A Family program itself – all 15 families have been adopted again this year! Thank you everyone for your gracious, giving spirit this Christmas! These families will be so grateful for your generosity!
