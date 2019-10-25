YORK – Money has been transferred from the county’s inheritance fund in order to pay for the construction related to the courthouse expansion/renovation project that is underway.
When formulating this year’s budget, the commissioners budgeted $750,000 for this purpose. The planned transfer was made this week.
The commissioners transferred the money in one lump sum – as it will all be transferred eventually in this calendar year to pay for the construction.
“I just think it would be a good idea to do it one time instead of some at each meeting for the rest of the year,” said Commissioner Randy Obermier.
The other commissioners agreed.
Also during their regular meeting this week, York County Highway Superintendent Harvey Keim reported that road crews are over 90 percent finished with FEMA projects (which are restorative projects to fix roads damaged by flood waters and an extremely wet spring/summer.
The commissioners went into several executive sessions. Three were to discuss general assistance cases – all such applications are handled in executive session.
Another executive session was requested by Commissioner Paul Buller, with the reasoning being to “protect an individual from needless injury.” The nature of the session was not disclosed.
They also met with Ann Giebler, representing Legal Shield which is a company specializing in protecting individuals from identity theft. She asked for permission to offer the company’s services to county employees.
And Dennis Maggart with NACO County Health Insurance asked for the ability to submit a bid when the commissioners consider the insurance package for employees in the next calendar year.
The commissioners continue to meet in the county courtroom as renovations are underway in the courthouse.
