YORK – It was late August when the mosquito called Aedes Aegypti was discovered living in York – it was a rare discovery as this type of mosquito has never been seen in Nebraska before.
Ever since, the Four Corners Health Department, the Center for Disease Control and the state health department have been actively monitoring the mosquito’s breeding habits in southwest York. They want to see the population decrease, not increase, obviously.
And they have been providing information to the public, asking for residents’ help in combating the spread of this mosquito.
This mosquito has the ability to carry diseases like the Zika Virus and Yellow Fever, and is typically seen in southern states and tropical locations.
As explained earlier by Suzanne Phinney, a public health registered nurse who works in disease surveillance for Four Corners, their department routinely traps mosquitoes throughout the warm months to monitor the mosquitoes that can carry West Nile disease.
Traps are set in a variety of places in the city and those mosquitoes are sent to the state health department for sorting and testing. It was from some of those traps where the rare mosquito was found.
Public health officials continued to trap mosquitos and also set traps to entice the mosquitoes to lay eggs so they could see what was happening toward the escalation of the mosquito’s population.
This week, Laura McDougall, executive director of the Four Corners Health Department, said the “results from last week’s trapping was mixed. We were still able to trap female and male mosquitoes in multiple traps around southwest York. The good news was that in all of the Ova Cups (the lures set where they monitor the eggs laid by the mosquitoes), there were no viable eggs detected. We hope this means the population is naturally declining for the season.”
McDougall said they had “hoped to trap this week as well, but due to the copious amounts of rain, we have not been able to do it. We are planning for another round of trapping next week.”
In mid-September, health officials and volunteers headed into the southwest portion of the city to go door-to-door, informing residents of the mosquito’s presence and educating them about getting rid of all standing water and any types of situations where water could collect. These are the places this type of mosquito likes, in order to lay eggs and populate further.
“On the neighborhood front, we felt we had great success and assistance by households in York to dump and drain standing water in the area,” McDougall said. “This makes it harder for the mosquitoes to reproduce.”
“This is prevention work,” Phinney said in an earlier interview. “This effort is to prevent the spread of this mosquito and ultimately to prevent the ability of them to bring the threat of dangerous disease to this area. We will be trapping until the first hard freeze and then again next spring. We hope to get rid of it over the winter, but the experts just don’t know how well it will winter here. We hope Mother Nature takes care of it.”
The kicker is that this type of mosquito is amazingly resilient – eggs can dry up and be dormant for up to three years. Just by the addition of water, they can “come to life,” so to speak, and more mosquitos will exist.
“We will just have to wait and see how they do over the winter,” McDougall said in an earlier interview. “No one knows just yet.”
McDougall said the Four Corners agency will provide further updates in the future, if new information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.