YORK – Those who wish to file as a candidate for their village boards are encouraged to do so as deadlines approach for those particular races.
Some individuals in York County have already filed their candidacies, as those filings opened last December even though these races automatically move to the General Election in the fall.
The filing deadline – for village board seat candidates – is July 15 for incumbents and Aug. 3 for non-incumbents.
There is already a sizable roster of people running for seats on the Gresham Village Board. Those who have already filed are Colton Luettel, Danny Foster, Joy Menke, Amanda O’Donnell and Kimberly Sheehan.
Those who have already filed to run for Waco Village Board seats are Todd Bauder and Carl Gordon.
Running for Thayer Village Board, so far, are David Flick and Faron Hines.
Those wishing to file their candidacies for these types of positions may do so with the York County Clerk’s office, which is located on the main floor of the courthouse.
