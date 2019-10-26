GENEVA – Court documents indicate that three more felony charges of theft by deception have been filed against Aaron E. Ogren, 30, of Exeter, who is already accused of 40 more felony charges.
Ogren’s case stems from alleged illegal cattle sales and alleged conditions that led to the deaths of many heads of livestock.
Ogren was arrested last April, after sheriff’s deputies from Fillmore County found more than 200 dead cattle on a rural property northwest of Exeter. The cattle were under Ogren’s care at the time, court documents indicate.
A horse was also found deceased on the property.
Many more head of livestock later died because they were in such dire conditions when they were discovered and removed from the farm.
It is also alleged that he sold livestock he didn’t own – which is where the theft by deception charges have arisen.
Ogren has also been charged with one count of theft by deception in York County.
In Fillmore County, Ogren is being represented by the Fillmore County Public Defender’s office.
