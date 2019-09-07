Fruits and vegetables are good for you whether they are fresh, frozen, canned (packed in 100% juice), dried, or 100% juice.
They are a great grab-n-go snack. They’re perfect for making recipes taste better. So many ways to enjoy them every day!
Try one or all of these tips below in the weeks ahead:
Grill -Use the grill to cook vegetables and fruits. Try grilling mushrooms, onions, peppers, or zucchini on a kabob skewer. Brush with oil to keep them from drying out. Grilled fruits like peaches, pineapple, or mangos add fun variety to a cookout.
Casseroles - Mix vegetables into your favorite dish. Add sautéed onions, peas, pinto beans, or tomatoes for extra flavor.
Something Italian - Add extra vegetables to your pasta dish. Slip some herbs, peppers, spinach, red beans, onions, or cherry tomatoes into your tomato sauce.
Salads - Toss in shredded carrots, peas, orange segments, strawberries, or other seasonal items for a flavorful, fun salad.
Salad Bars - These aren’t just for vegetables. Add fruit, egg, cottage cheese, beans, or seeds for toppings from all the food groups.
Stir-fry - Stir-fry fresh or frozen veggies—like broccoli, carrots, cauliflower, or green beans—for a quick-and-easy side for any meal.
Sandwiches - Whether it’s a sandwich or wrap, vegetables work great for both. Try hummus, cucumber, or avocado on your usual sandwich or wrap for extra flavor.
Breakfast - Add apples, bananas, blueberries, or pears to your oatmeal, yogurt, or pancakes for a fun start to your day.
Smoothies - Blend fresh or frozen berries and bananas with 100% fruit juice for a tasty frozen fruit smoothie.
Omelets - Make your morning omelet colorful with vegetables. Simply chop, sauté, and add them to the egg as it cooks. Try different ones together, such as mushrooms, spinach, green onions, or bell peppers.
For more tips, go to www.chooseMyPlate.gov
Source: United States Department of Agriculture, DG TipSheet No. 10 October 2016.
Call Four Corners Health Department for more ideas to help you live a healthier life. Ask for a free program for your workplace, church, club, or school. Call 402-362-2621 or toll free at 877-337-3573. Send email to info@fourcorners.ne.gov. Every meal is a great meal with fruit and veggies!
