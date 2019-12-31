Fire 01
photos by Eric J. Eckert

1. Barn destroyed by fire

2. Cordova house fire victims identified

3. Sheriff’s department continues hunt for men associated with armed robbery

4. Arrest made in shooting incident

5. York man killed in I-80 accident

6. Man found with knife in chest at York store

7. Fire captain’s sudden death a stunning loss

8. Accident near Henderson shuts down I-80

9. Community remembers Fire Captain Jim Matzner

10. House destroyed in morning fire

11. Fugitives caught, stolen vehicle not yet found

12. Police chief responds to alleged videoed harassment

13. Two injured when vehicle hit by train near York

14. Four Waco firefighters injured during response

15. YMS Musical – Guys and Dolls

16. Police chief warns about dangerous online challenge targeting children

17. Erica Jenkins sentenced to 20-40 more years in prison

18. Former York mayor passes away

19. Train and vehicle collide near Utica

20. Man runs from police, hides in Burger King dumpster

21. Rare mosquito found in City of York

22. Meth explosion leads to an explosion of faith

23. Benefit planned for Waco firemen

24. Husband of former public defender sent to jail for theft

25. Rest area plagued by urinators

26. Gift blesses Emmanuel Lutheran Church

27. Woman accused of stealing money from York County residents

28. Roads closed in York County (listing)

29. New York High School administrator hired

30. York man killed in Garfield County accident

31. Unofficial results indicate mayor has been recalled

32. One dies in fiery crash near York

33. Warrant issued for woman who skipped out on sentencing

34. Woman hit by ricocheted bullet

35. Woman charged with sexual assault, cocaine delivery

36. York man accused of five more first degree sexual assaults

37. York police pull woman from burning car

38. One injured in Friday accident

39. Semi overturns near McCool Junction

40. Sutton man accused of stealing thousands from York woman

