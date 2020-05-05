YORK – The case against Hunter McCuistion, 22, who is accused of breaking into and attempting to break into nearly two dozen York businesses late last year, has now been bound over to District Court.
McCuistion, whose address has been classified as both being a transient and being from Belvidere, has been formally charged with 20 felonies.
The investigation into the rash of break-ins and attempted break-ins was conducted by the York Police Department over the course of a few weeks and McCuistion was arrested after an off-duty police officer saw him at a public place, and recognized him as being the person seen in a surveillance recording during the commission of two crimes.
According to court documents, McCuistion allegedly gave officers a false name when he was first questioned. Officers say he later confessed to seven burglaries and an attempted burglary. He also allegedly told them he could have been involved in others, but didn’t remember.
He has been charged with the following:
Count 1: Burglary, a Class 2A felony, with the victim being Offsides Tavern.
Count 2: Attempted burglary, a Class 3 felony, with the victim being The Personal Touch.
Count 3: Attempted burglary, a Class 3 felony, with the victim being Goody Pop.
Count 4: Attempted burglary, a Class 3 felony, with the victim being York Title Company.
Count 5: Burglary, a Class 2A felony, with the victim being Offsides Tavern.
Count 6: Attempted burglary, a Class 3 felony, with the victim being Baer’s Furniture.
Count 7: Attempted burglary, a Class 3 felony, with the victim being Goodwill.
Count 8: Burglary, a Class 2A felony, with the victim being Get Realistic Computer Systems.
Count 9: Burglary, a Class 2A felony, with the victim being Goodwill.
Count 10: Burglary, a Class 2A felony, with the victim being Pieper’s Plumbing and Well Service.
Count 11: Possession of a deadly weapon (knife) by a prohibited person, a Class 3 felony. This charge is based on the fact he is prohibited from being in possession of a weapon due to prior felony convictions which include burglary in Jefferson County in February, 2019; burglary in Jefferson County in April, 2017; and burglary in Thayer County in December, 2016.
Count 12: Attempted burglary, a Class 3 felony, with the victim being The Quilt Basket.
Count 13: Attempted burglary, a Class 3 felony, with the victim being Wagner’s Decorating.
Count 14: Attempted burglary, a Class 3 felony, with the victim being Baer’s Furniture.
Count 15: Attempted burglary, a Class 3 felony, with the victim being Peterson’s Petal Company.
Count 16: Burglary, a Class 2A felony, with the victim being Subway on North Lincoln Avenue.
Count 17: Burglary, a Class 2A felony, with the victim being Velocity Auto Sales.
Count 18: Attempted burglary, a Class 3 felony, with the victim being York Heating and Air Conditioning.
Count 19: Attempted burglary, a Class 3 felony, with the victim being Sunset Bowling Alley and Lounge.
Count 20: Burglary, a Class 2A felony, with the victim being the York County Historical Society.
Each of the Class 2A felonies carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison upon conviction. Each of the Class 3 felonies carries a possible maximum sentence of four years in prison upon conviction.
So all totaled, if convicted of all counts, McCuistion could be facing a possible maximum of 224 years in prison.
In early March, McCuistion was allowed to leave jail in order to go to a residential rehabilitation center. However, he absconded and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Arraignment proceedings are pending in York County District Court.
