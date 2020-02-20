UTICA -- As she strums her song “I Write,” perched upon a chair in a York coffee shop, Hope Dunbar doesn’t just cradle her honey-gold acoustic guitar in her lap; it is an extension of her.
“I’ve always loved music,” the Utica-based musician said. Where music fit in her scheme wasn’t always clear, however. “When I left college I wasn’t sure how music was going to be in my life.” It was a kids’ play date about 12 years ago that inspired her to begin writing her own material. “I felt like it was time to tell my own story."
And what would you do if you were me, a stay at home mom on a dead end street?
And what would you do if you were me and all you knew how to do was sing things and daydream?
And what would you do if you were me because the world doesn't need another "B" grade CD?
And what would you do if you were me? You'd pick up your pen and you'd write your story!
The California native ended up on the dead end street that isn’t a dead end when her husband was called to serve Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Utica. It seems California has largely been left behind, a footnote of her life. “My writer’s voice is really a small town voice,” Dunbar said. “Being from California doesn’t really show up in my music at all.” She describes her writing as “New American Prairie sound.” “I write for people from York – and people from Seward – and people in Utica… I hope they’re seeing themselves in the songs. I’ve found so much connection, healing and respite in songs I share with other people.”
“I’m fascinated by the beauty of everyday life.”
And I clock out smelling like french fries, and I buy a weekly paper for the classified
‘Cuz I got bills to pay and mouths to feed and tell me what would you do if you were me?
‘Cuz I read what they write in the magazines about the next big thing on the music scene,
And my name's not there, they don't come to my shows and I try not to care that they don't. I try not to care they don't.
Dunbar said her music – and those of many of her fellow artists – generally flies under the radar. “People don’t know there’s another whole songwriting world out there. We are kind of the DIY musicians.”
Being a DIY musician, Dunbar said, requires a lot of “hats.” “I didn’t follow music to become a small business owner. That can be really challenging; like any small business it can be a big job.”
“I love being a mom; I love being a wife – but I want to be an artist as well.”
Living in Utica keeps her focused, she said. “What I love about Utica is that there’s no noise as if I lived in Nashville or Chicago or L.A. I love feeling freedom and an open space to create. I really have full artistic control in Utica.”
I live in a small town with my husband and kids in a three bedroom house
I work part time at a barbecue joint down on highway 9
Then the weekend comes and I sing songs, set my set 45 minutes long
And I sell CDs but mostly I don't, then I pack up my gear and I drive home, I drive home
To date, Dunbar has released three solo records, one with a ukulele band, and collaboration with her sister-in-law of church and liturgical music. “Three Black Crows” (2017) includes the song “I Write.” Besides her adventures as a recording artist, Dunbar co-hosts a unique songwriting podcast called “Prompt Queens.” “We receive prompts and have to make a song from it every week,” Dunbar explained. “We haven’t heard each other’s song until the podcast is recorded.”
She counts Joni Mitchell, Patty Griffin and Lori McKenna as major influences. Two more Dunbar albums are on the horizon. Like most good artists, Dunbar’s life and music are one in the same, the New American Prairie infusing her life’s soundtrack.
And I write in the morning at the breakfast table in my bathrobe and slippers in the margins of the junk mail
I write in the morning then I sing 'em at the bar where they pay me in beer and put dollars in my tip jar
I write in the morning when no one else is home then I sing them real loud but only when I'm all alone
I write like a sailor knowing the ship is going down, this is my flare in the night, oh, this is my prayer in the night hoping one day I might be found.
I might be found. But if I'm not, I'll keep doing what I'm doing.
