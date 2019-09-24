MCCOOL JUNCTION—This year’s Mustang Round Up, themed “Rock’n Round the Blue,’ didn’t disappoint.
The days-long community celebration kicked off Friday afternoon with a car show and wine tasting. A chicken feed satisfied attendees’ appetites before the McCool Junction High School’s homecoming game and festivities. The night was capped off with music by Side Step. York College’s cheerleaders gave celebrating parents a helping hand by providing babysitting services.
Saturday was jam-packed with activities for young and not-as-young. The fire department’s water fight was a popular attraction, with the McCool High School’s FFA chapter hosting a petting zoo and kids’ tractor pull. A parade marched through town for entertainment late in the morning. An unusual game of chicken poop bingo offered light-hearted fun.
Plenty of breakfast foodstuffs were up for the eating Sunday morning, followed by the duck races and road rally. Dusk was marked with a flag-retiring ceremony.
