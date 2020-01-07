YORK – There have been three mysterious drone sightings reported to the York County Sheriff’s Department, the most recent being last Saturday in the Benedict area.
There have been numerous reports of mysterious drone sightings in several locations in Colorado and southern Nebraska recently . . . and now York County has joined the list.
The sightings had primarily been reported in southwest Nebraska but the reports here indicate they are moving more in in the eastern direction.
Drones, flying singularly or in formations of six to 12, have been spotted over the past couple of weeks in a variety of places. The drones being reported are larger than what typical hobbyists utilize and ag producers would not be using theirs at this time of year, investigators have said.
There has been a lot of speculation about who is behind the drones – so far, no one has claimed responsibility and no one has been found to be in operation of them.
On Sunday, Grand Island police officers spotted the drones flying in town. And the Hastings 911 Emergency Call Center received a call from Minneapolis Aircraft Control saying a pilot spotted five to six drones flying two miles west of Hastings.
There have been numerous reports that drones were flying in restricted air space due to proximity to airports.
Most reports, according to law enforcement, are that these are large, commercial-style drones that would require a license to operate.
The actual size of the aircrafts are unknown at this time.
York County Sheriff’s Lt. Josh Gillespie said none of the reported drone sightings in York County were witnessed by deputies and they do not know who the drones belong to, why they are being flown where they are or what the intent may be.
“There are a lot of speculations out there,” Lt. Gillespie said. “Right now, just no one knows.”
If anyone sees this type of drone activity at night, they may contact the York Sheriff's Department (402-362-4927) with information.
The FAA released a statement Monday afternoon regarding the drone situation:
UPDATE: #FAA statement regarding reported #drone sightings in #Colorado and #Nebraska. The FAA will continue collaborating closely with our partners at the federal, state and local levels on identification efforts. pic.twitter.com/O58IvTEfGb— The FAA (@FAANews) January 6, 2020
We take every drone-sighting report seriously. Multiple FAA divisions are working closely with federal, state and local stakeholders to determine whether the reported sightings in Colorado and Nebraska are drones and, if so, who is operating them and for what reason. Earlier today, various agencies met and shared information about how to effectively collaborate.
The FAA has taken a number of actions:
• Contacted FAA UAS test sites, drone companies, and companies that are authorized to operate drones in these areas. We have not determined the source of the reported drone flights.
• Contacted General Aviation airports in the affected counties to ensure they are aware of the sightings; to ask pilots to be cautious and to report sightings; and to report any people they see operating drones.
• Working with federal and local law enforcement and national security partners to discuss ways to identify who may be operating these aircraft. We will continue to collaborate closely with our partners at the federal, state and local levels on our identification efforts.
