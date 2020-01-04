UTICA – The name of the person who died as a result of a stabbing incident in Utica on Jan. 1 has been released by the Seward County Sheriff’s Department.
The department says Stephen D. Jones, 39, of Lincoln, was pronounced deceased at Seward Memorial Hospital as a result of the stabbing.
On Jan. 1, at approximately 1 a.m., the Seward County communication center received a 911 call on the report that a stabbing had occurred in Utica. The Utica Fire and Rescue team transported Jones to the hospital.
Seward County Sheriff’s deputies immediately apprehended Donald K. Polcyn, Jr., 27, of Utica. Polcyn was booked into the Seward County Jail on charges of second degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
The investigation is ongoing, and is being conducted by the Seward County Sheriff’s Department and the Nebraska State Patrol.
Court documents indicate the situation in which Jones was stabbed involved an altercation a 745 Indiana Street in Utica, which is Polcyn’s residence.
