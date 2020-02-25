McCOOL — National FFA Week has arrived, running from February 22 – February 29. Area FFA members are driving their tractors to school, sporting their favorite implement-themed gear, hosting petting zoos and more.
The McCool FFA barn was teeming with kids exploring the chapter’s animals, including lambs, pot-bellied pigs and an energetic dog. Petting zoos have been a hit at many area FFA events, sharing the hard work members put forth taking care of the animals, while at the same time educating kids about the importance of agriculture.
Area chapters also shared foodstuffs to show their communities thanks for supporting local FFA. Centennial’s chapter served a special breakfast for community members, and York Public Schools’ FFA chapter had a pancake feed at the York Chamber of Commerce’s Home & Garden Show. Cross County’s FFA students will pound the pavement of Stromsburg and Benedict delivering goodies to area businesses, thanking them for promoting their program.
York Public Schools’ FFA chapter got a jump on things, observing FFA Week the week before. York Middle School FFA members presented a check for $3,000 to York Parks and Rec – money they raised to install water fountains in local parks. York FFA had many other fun activities, including agriculture-themed challenges and a raffle.
In the York area and beyond, FFA members have a packed schedule to celebrate and show gratitude. Nationally, over 700,000 FFA members will celebrate National FFA Week, promoting agricultural awareness and serving their communities.
The National FFA website explains National FFA Week’s origins: “National FFA Week always runs Saturday to Saturday and encompasses February 22, George Washington’s birthday. The National FFA Board of Directors designated the weeklong tradition, which began in 1948, in recognition of Washington’s legacy as an agriculturist and farmer. A group of young farmers founded FFA in 1928, influencing generations that agriculture is more than planting and harvesting — it involves science, business and more. The organization’s mission is to prepare future generations for the challenges of feeding a growing population.”
