YORK – Members of the Nebraska National Guard provided drive-up COVID-19 testing Wednesday morning, as expanded efforts were brought to York for pre-identified residents in the Four Corners Health District and some outlying counties.
The testing took place outside the Holthus Convention Center. Just two months ago, the convention center was a gathering place for hundreds of people each day. It’s been empty since the pandemic situation started and Wednesday’s activity was the first since (outside only) – but for identifying those with the virus.
Laura McDougall, director of the Four Corners Health District, said the expanded COVID-19 testing was made available by appointment only – for people who were already pre-identified by the medical community. That meant these were individuals who had been identified as being exposed, exhibiting symptoms, etc.
McDougall said they were expecting between 85 and 90 people – 95 percent of them were residents from the Four Corners District with a few from outside counties.
“These people are from different clusters we’ve been investigating, some are associated with known case contacts and some have asked to be tested due to symptoms,” McDougall said.
It was noted that York was not chosen as a site for this expanded testing because it is necessarily a “hot spot” – rather this testing is being conducted around the state and for lack of a better word, it was this area’s “turn.”
Individuals lined up in their cars, remained in their vehicles to adhere to social distancing standards and military medical professionals administered the tests.
This is how it worked:
When an individual pulled up to the first station in front of the convention center, they were greeted by “an assessor” who obtained their personal information such as name and birth date, etc., and asked about their symptoms.
Once the work at that station was completed, the individual then drove forward where a “lab sample” kit would be created that would include the individual’s name and birthdate and other pertinent information. This station was extremely important so as to make sure the sample was correctly labeled and attributed to the proper person.
Then the individual would drive to the third and final station where the actual testing was performed. As explained by one of the military medics who performed the tests, a swab measuring about six inches was removed from protective covering. The medic – covered head to toe in protective gear – then would insert the swab into the nose. He explained that the procedure is “uncomfortable and will create Crocodile Tears -- if it doesn’t, then we aren’t doing our job and getting it back far enough.” Then the swab would be moved into different positions inside the nasal cavity over the course of 10 seconds – “the longest 10 seconds for the patient, but worth it,” he said.
Once the swab was removed, it was placed in a vial and stored for transport to a laboratory.
McDougall said lab results will likely come back in one to two days. And she said she expected some positive results coming from Wednesday morning’s testing event.
On the north side of the convention center, a decontamination area was set up where the protective gear could be cleaned and guard members could put on more protective gear.
It was also noted that other types of medical equipment were there, in case there were any unforeseen medical emergencies.
McDougall explained that these types of drive-in testing events conducted by the National Guard are particularly important because this takes busy medical providers out of the process, the tests are available and this allows for large numbers of people to be tested at one time.
Assisting at the event, with traffic control and other tasks, were members of the York Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol.
