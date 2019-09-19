YORK – Jennifer Schumacher, 34, who is an inmate at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women, has been formally charged with second degree assault.
She is accused of assaulting a fellow inmate.
Because this is a Class 2A felony, she could be facing an additional 20 years in prison if she is convicted.
According to the Nebraska Department of Corrections, she is currently serving a 28-month sentence which began June 24.
She was convicted of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in Adams County and was sentenced to 24 months in prison.
She was also convicted of theft by shoplifting, with a value of $0-$500, second offense, in Lancaster County. For that conviction, she was sentenced to four months in prison, to be served consecutively with the first sentence.
Schumacher waived her preliminary hearing in York County Court.
Arraignment proceedings are now pending in York County District Court.
