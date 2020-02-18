YORK – Rachael Higgins, 35, who is an inmate at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women in York, has been charged with assault by a confined person.
She is accused of assaulting another inmate (without a weapon) and is now facing a Class 3A felony. If convicted, she could be facing a possible maximum sentence of another three years in prison, along with 9-18 months of post-release supervision.
The details of the alleged assault have not been disclosed in court documents.
According to information from the Nebraska Department of Corrections, Higgins is currently serving a four-year sentence at the prison, which began Aug. 6, 2019.
She is serving a two-year sentence for possession of a machine gun/short rifle, a one-year sentence for possession of methamphetamine (to be served consecutively to the first sentence), three days for false reporting and 12 months for possession of a controlled substance (to be served consecutively with the first two sentences). All of her convictions took place in Lancaster County.
Because the prison is located in York County, the court proceedings regarding this most recent matter will be in York County.
She waived her preliminary hearing in York County Court and arraignment proceedings are pending in York County District Court.
