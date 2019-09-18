YORK – An inmate at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women in York is accused of assaulting another inmate.
Tehya Wright, 24, has waived her preliminary hearing in York County Court and the case has been bound over to District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.
She has been charged with second degree assault, which is a Class 2A felony that carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison upon conviction.
No details about the alleged assault are included with court documents.
Wright is currently serving a three-year sentence for attempted possession of methamphetamine and criminal impersonation out of Madison County. Her current sentence began last April and her parole eligibility date is next May 25.
