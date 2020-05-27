CURTIS – Thirteen students at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture at Curtis had perfect 4.0 grade point averages for the spring semester.
An additional 52 Aggie students were named to the NCTA Honor Roll with a GPA of 3.5-3.99.
“Our Aggie students prove academic success time and time again,” said NCTA Interim Dean Kelly Bruns. “Even with the challenges of remote education and being off campus much of their final eight weeks, the students and faculty prevailed in meeting high academic goals.”
Students must be fulltime enrollees, with at least 12 credit hours for the semester to be eligible for the designation by NCTA, the sole two-year degree program of the University of Nebraska system.
York area students earning honors include: Andrew Cast of Beaver Crossing, Dean’s List; Devin Sheffield of Exeter, Deans Honor Roll.
