LINCOLN -- Nearly 7,500 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been named to the Deans’ List for the spring semester of the 2019-20 academic year.
Qualification for the Deans’ List varies among the eight undergraduate colleges and the Explore Center. Listed below are the minimum requirements for each entity and the name of its respective dean or director. All qualifying grade-point averages are based on a four-point scale and a minimum number of graded semester hours, which varied by college during the spring semester. Students can be on the Deans’ List for more than one college.
• College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, 3.75; Dean Tiffany Heng-Moss.
• College of Architecture, top 10% of students in the college; Dean Katherine S. Ankerson.
• College of Arts and Sciences, 3.7; Dean Mark E. Button.
• College of Business, 3.6; Dean Kathy Farrell.
• College of Education and Human Sciences, 3.75; Dean Sherri Jones.
• College of Engineering, 3.5; Dean Lance C. Perez.
• College of Journalism and Mass Communications, 3.7; Interim Dean Amy Struthers.
• Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, 3.7; Dean Charles O’Connor.
• Explore Center for undeclared, pre-engineering, pre-health and pre-law students, 3.6; Senior Associate Vice Chancellor and Dean of Undergraduate Education Amy Goodburn.
Students from the York area named to the Dean’s List includes: Caleb Badura of Aurora, junior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, sports media and communication; Josef Brandl of Aurora, senior, College of Engineering, biological systems engineering; Jadyn Cattau of Aurora, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Anna Crist of Aurora, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, geography; Megan DeVries of Aurora, senior, College of Business, marketing; Emily Donnell of Aurora, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary English (7-12); Anna Helzer of Aurora, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, Spanish; John Helzer of Aurora, sophomore, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Kiley Hixson of Aurora, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, textiles, merchandising and fashion design (merchandising); Haley Huebert of Aurora, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, history; Benjamin Johnson of Aurora, senior, College of Engineering, electrical engineering; Helen McClure of Aurora, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, English; Katelyn McClure of Aurora, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary English (7-12); Kristen McCoy of Aurora, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Kaleb McQuillan of Aurora, sophomore, College of Engineering, electrical engineering; Sydney Meyer of Aurora, sophomore, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, veterinary science and pre-veterinary medicine; Ross Mosier of Aurora, senior, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, music; Nathan Muilenburg of Aurora, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry; Abigail Ostdiek of Aurora, junior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations and Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, graphic design; Dalton Peters of Aurora, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, mechanized systems management; Miranda Pospisil of Aurora, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Morgann Pospisil of Aurora, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Anthony Quandt of Aurora, senior, College of Business, finance and economics; Garen Quandt of Aurora, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, mathematics; Bryce Reichardt of Aurora, senior, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, graphic design; Allison Saddler of Aurora, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, social science; Sydney Shaw of Aurora, junior, College of Business, management; Megan Snyder of Aurora, sophomore, Explore Center, pre-health; Trevor Swanson of Aurora, senior, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Colin Thieszen of Aurora, sophomore, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, broadcasting; Rylan Willis of Aurora, sophomore, Explore Center, pre-health; Jackson Bailey of Beaver Crossing, sophomore, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, mechanized systems management; Eric Olsen of Beaver Crossing, junior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness; Garrett Richters of Beaver Crossing, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural economics; Kenady Kuhnel of Clarks, senior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Jaedyn Morris of Clarks, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Garrett Sharman of Clarks, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, anthropology; Luke Petersen of Cordova, freshman, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agronomy; Joel Klemm of Exeter, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, Spanish; Patrick Murphy of Exeter, junior, College of Engineering, software engineering; Mitchell Manning of Fairmont, sophomore, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural economics; Isabel Eberspacher of Friend, senior, College of Engineering, architectural engineering; Claire Kubicek of Friend, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, communication sciences and disorders; Emma Niemeier of Friend, freshman, College of Business, marketing; Logan Pfeiffer of Friend, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary English (7-12) and coaching; Maggie Vyhnalek of Friend, junior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural education; Madison Zumpfe of Friend, junior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations, and broadcasting; Nicholas Eichelberger of Geneva, senior, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Elizabeth Hayes of Geneva, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Sydney Hiatt of Geneva, freshman, Explore Center, pre-health.; Cole Jividen of Geneva, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Lauryn Monteforte of Geneva, sophomore, College of Business, business administration; Tanner Nun of Geneva, sophomore, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural education; Tanner Ourada of Geneva, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Chelsea Fessler of Grafton, junior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural education; Sierra Epke of Gresham, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, history and global studies; Clare Wilton of Gresham, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and special education (K-6); William Wilton of Gresham, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Kelsey Hurt of Hampton, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary English (7-12); Elizabeth Smith of Hampton, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Karmen Browitt of McCool Jct., senior, College of Arts and Sciences, English and German; Spencer Pribyl of Milligan, sophomore, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agronomy; Benjamin Lohrman of Osceola, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, computer science and mathematics; Sydney Sterup of Osceola, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Tatem Vance of Osceola, junior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science; Lydia Asplin of Seward, senior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, sports media and communication; Joshua Behlen of Seward, senior, College of Engineering, computer engineering; Grant Biggs of Seward, senior, College of Business, finance; Quade Brees of Seward, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agronomy; Samuel Briggs of Seward, freshman, College of Arts and Sciences, computer science; Gabriel Chase of Seward, graduate student, College of Business, Master of Business Administration; Kade Christensen of Seward, freshman, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Jacquelyn Dam of Seward, post-baccalaureate, College of Business, marketing; Felicity Fehlhafer of Seward, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness; Christopher Galusha of Seward, junior, College of Engineering, software engineering; Rachelle Hinrichs of Seward, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Emily Johnson of Seward, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, political science, Spanish, and global studies; Kaci Jumps of Seward, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, political science and history; Sarah Kelle of Seward, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Ryan Klotz of Seward, senior, College of Business, accounting; Clinton Koetter of Seward, junior, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Jared Kongsjord of Seward, senior, College of Engineering, construction management; Melaina Kroft of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, Explore Center, pre-health; Garrett Kuss of Seward, sophomore, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Samuel Lewis of Seward, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Caleb Schulz Mohnike of Seward, sophomore, College of Architecture, architectural studies; Grace Orwen of Seward, junior, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, art; Max Peery of Seward, sophomore, College of Business, actuarial science; Shea Peery of Seward, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Kaylee Pekarek of Seward, sophomore, College of Business, business administration; Jacob Potratz of Seward, sophomore, College of Engineering, agricultural engineering; Chase Prochnow of Seward, junior, College of Engineering, computer engineering; Jason Rathbone of Seward, freshman, College of Business, finance; Olivia Reinert of Seward, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, textiles, merchandising and fashion design; Kyle Rojewski of Seward, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Alec Sackschewsky, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Business, accounting; Brady Smith of Seward, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, computer engineering; Tanner Stalsberg of Seward, senior, College of Business, accounting; Erich Stillahn of Seward, junior, College of Business, management and marketing; Molly Suhr of Seward, junior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural and environmental sciences communication; Shea Thompson of Seward, junior, College of Engineering, biological systems engineering; Vanessa Tieken of Seward, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Austin Van Velson of Seward, senior, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Marlie Voss of Seward, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Cale Wagner of Seward, senior, College of Business, finance; Jack Yelden of Seward, sophomore, College of Business, actuarial science; Brenna Houdersheldt of Shelby, sophomore, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, art; Jarod Nekl of Shelby, senior, College of Engineering, electrical engineering; Vanessa Whitmore of Shelby, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, food science and technology; Zane Dravitzki of Stromsburg, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Hunter Miller of Stromsburg, senior, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Jennifer Pallas of Stromsburg, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Colby Young of Stromsburg, freshman, College of Engineering, computer engineering; Brandon Chelewski of Sutton, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Tanna Eggers of Sutton, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Seth George of Sutton, sophomore, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural economics; Luke Hinrichs of Sutton, junior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness; Garrett Nuss of Sutton, freshman, College of Business, finance; Jenna Nuss of Sutton, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Madison Nuss of Sutton, sophomore, Explore Center, pre-health; Caleb Utter of Utica, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Weston Kelley of Waco, freshman, College of Business, finance; Ahhyeon Lee of Waco, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, textiles, merchandising and fashion design; Taegkyu Lee of Waco, freshman, College of Business, business administration; Will Bailey of York, senior, College of Engineering, computer engineering; Shelby Crays of York, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, film studies and Dean’s List, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, broadcasting; Bryce Danielson of York, junior, College of Engineering, construction management; John Erwin of York, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, computer science; Katherine Erwin of York, junior, Explore Center, pre-health; Kathleen Esser of York, junior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Jared Fletcher of York, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, chemistry; Eybrany Ocampo Alvarado of York, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Alyssa Onnen of York, sophomore, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, journalism; Simon Otte of York, junior, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Hayley Peterson of York, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, geography and College of Education and Human Sciences, social science; Karlee Seevers of York, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, communication sciences and disorders; Noah Stafursky of York, sophomore, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, sports media and communication; Maxx Troester of York, sophomore, College of Engineering, construction management; Sydney Woodruff of York, junior, College of Business, management.
