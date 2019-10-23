YORK – The totals are in and according to city officials, nearly 150 tons of materials were taken to the landfill last Saturday, on city-wide clean-up day.
Landfill fees were waived for one day and roll-off dumpsters were taken to the parking lots of all the city parks as collection points.
Figures provided by Tom Mommens, landfill manager, showed the following:
• Curb side pickup (service provided by city employees) brought in 16.55 tons.
• The roll-off dumpsters (14 total loads) brought in 28.69 tons.
• Appliances and scrap metal yielded 2.09 tons.
• Tree and yard waste – 3.26 tons
• Construction and demolition materials – 6.18 tons
• Landfill items in general – 91.44 tons
• Total: 148.21 tons
• Also approximately 200 gallons of oil
Mommens said 315 private residents’ vehicles arrived at the landfill over the course of the day – which equates to one vehicle every 1.24 minutes.
York Mayor Barry Redfern said Kopchos not only brought the roll-off dumpsters to the city parking lots (in the area of the skate park at Harrison, Miller Park, family aquatic center and the Blackburn entrance to the Beaver Creek Trail), they had to be changed out at numerous times because they were full (five times in some locations).
The mayor, calling the effort a huge success, thanked Kopchos, the Blue River Realtor Board (for their support both financially and through physical help), city staff members and the many volunteers.
“I also want to thank Ace Hardware – with the help from the Boy Scouts they had a paint drive which was a great service and a big hit,” Mayor Redfern said. “That was a really cool thing.”
Redfern called the city-wide effort a “huge success” and added that next year there will be a free tire and chemical collection, thanks to a grant received by the city.
These are efforts to help owners and residents clean up their properties – in the end, reducing incidents of health and safety issues and hazards.
York City Administrator and Mayor Redfern will be meeting with those involved to see how things went – in order to repeat went well and make changes in what needed improvement for the next city-wide clean-up day.
