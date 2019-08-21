LINCOLN - The University of Nebraska-Lincoln conferred more than 700 degrees during the summer commencement ceremony held on Aug. 17 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Chancellor Ronnie Green presided over the ceremony, in which undergraduate and graduate degrees were awarded.
Susan Fritz, who became interim president of the University of Nebraska on Aug. 15, will deliver the commencement address.
Graduates from the York area include: Ashley Richters of Aurora, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Julia Sullivan of Aurora, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; Melinda Vlieger of Aurora, Graduate Studies, Master of Applied Science; Aaron Rohde of Clarks, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts; Reese Gebers of Hampton, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science; Ryleigh Tenn of Osceola, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; John-Paul Ore of Seward, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Philosphy; Alexander Russell, UNO College of Public Affairs and Community Service, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice; Nathan Sorsen of Seward, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science with distinction; Brooke Waddell of Sutton, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts and William Tietmeyer of York, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education.