CURTIS – Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture students honored May 7 in a virtual commencement ceremony were presented by NCTA Interim Dean Kelly Bruns.
Associate of science, associate of applied science, and program certificates were conferred by University of Nebraska Vice President Mike Boehm.
Academic highlights noted by NCTA Associate Dean Jennifer McConville included 37 of the 120 students graduating with honors, with 18 as members of the academic honorary Phi Theta Kappa.
Valedictorian Alexis Penna graduated summa cum laude in animal science with a perfect 4.0. She owns and operates a diversified farm in Holley, New York. While attending NCTA, Penna was a campus resident hall assistant, active in Women in Ag and Aggie Rodeo.
Class salutatorian Dalton Keller of Torrington, Wyoming, also majored in animal science, along with completing a 1-year certificate in irrigation technology. He farms in a family diversified operation, raising beef cattle and crops.
The virtual graduation ceremony and awards program is stored at: https://ncta.unl.edu/2020. Each graduate has a customized, recorded message by one of their professors.
Graduates from the York area included: Grant Romschek of Shelby, Associate Degree, Agribusiness Management Systems & Agricultural Production Systems; Andrew Cast of Beaver Crossing, Associated Degree, Agricultural Production Systems and Irrigation Technology; Harlee Barth of Utica, Associate Degree, Agricultural Production Systems; Breauna Derr of Friend, Associate Degree, Veterinary Technology Systems and Animal Care; Rachelle Uldrich of Geneva, Veterinary Technology Systems.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.