SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS -- More than 375 Nebraska students, advisers, and guests recently attended the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) National Leadership Conference in San Antonio, Texas.
Nebraska FBLA members competed June 29-July 2 in 72 events. More than 9,500 FBLA members from 46 states, U.S. territories, and international chapters attended the conference.
During the conference, members participated in leadership workshops, competitive events, and toured San Antonio. This year’s theme was “Create. Lead. Inspire.” Nebraska members brought home 22 Top 10 awards.
The Top 10 award winners from the York area were:
Fifth Place:
• Alex Saathoff, York - Public Speaking
• Wyatt Ehlers, Jack Hirschfeld, and Max Tomes, Centennial - Virtual Business Management Challenge
Seventh Place:
• Braden Myers, Fillmore Central High School - Accounting II
• Adrianna Smith, Kyrsten Whelan, and Maya Nachtigal, Aurora High School - Business Ethics
Eighth Place:
• Colton Monnier, Heartland High School - Economics
Tenth Place
• Nick Hutsell, Halle Nachtigal, and Hannah Pedersen, Aurora High School - Social Media Campaign
The following students were Top 15 finalists:
• Maya Nachtigal, Adrianna Smith, and Krysten Whelan, Aurora High School - Business Ethics
• Hannah Mitchell, Aurora High School - Sales Presentation
Other national awards included:
Gold Seal Chapter Award, Merit
• Fillmore Central
Nebraska FBLA inspires and prepares students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences. Nebraska FBLA is supported through the Nebraska Center for Student Leadership and Expanded Learning at the Nebraska Department of Education.