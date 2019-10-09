WACO — Nebraska Evangelical Lutheran High School has received “exemplary” accreditation from the Board of Directors of the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod School Accreditation (WELSSA).
The school proved compliance with WELSSA’s educational standards, and is a member in good standing.
“We are pleased to congratulate Nebraska [Evangelical] Lutheran High School for its dedication and efforts during the self-study process, and its commitment to continuous school improvement,” said WELSSA executive director Tom Plitzuweit.
To earn accreditation, candidate schools must complete a comprehensive self-study, host a site visit team of educators outside the school every five years and develop and implement a school improvement plan. The school then files an annual report detailing their progress in meeting their goals and staying in compliance with the WELSSA standards. The National Council on Private School Accreditation (NCPSA) merits WELSSA as a member in good standing.
The WELSSA is a division of the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod (WELS), which “exists to give all glory to God by upholding, defending, and proclaiming the truth of the Holy Scriptures as articulated in the Lutheran Confessions, and by providing a means for congregations and their members to extend the reach of their God-given mission of proclaiming the gospel in Word and sacrament through joint mission efforts at home and abroad, the training of called workers, and coordination of gospel applications to encourage spiritually healthy called workers in spiritually healthy congregations and schools.”
Established in 1979, Nebraska Evangelical Lutheran High School of Waco is owned and operated by an association of WELS congregations. The school’s mission statement: “NELHS exists to assist parents and congregations by providing Christian training in the skills and values necessary for loyal service to Jesus Christ for time and eternity.”
