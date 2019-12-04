LINCOLN – U.S. Bank® and the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) are proud to announce the 2019-2020 Believers and Achievers.
Believers & Achievers is a state-wide program designed by U.S. Bank and the NSAA to give recognition to Nebraska’s future leaders.
Beginning in October and continuing through March, 48 Nebraska high school seniors will be honored as Believers & Achievers. From those 48 finalists, eight will receive $500 scholarships from U.S. Bank® to the college or university of their choice at a scholarship banquet to be held on April 26th, 2020.
These students will be recognized at NSAA State Championships throughout the 2019-20 activities year and on a poster sent to all NSAA member schools and U.S. Bank® branches throughout the state.
All of the students nominated for the Believers & Achievers awards program represent the very best of Nebraska’s high schools.
Local students recognized: Centennial -- Joel Bargen, Kaitlyn Fehlhafer; Cross County -- Landen Berck, Amanda Giannou; Exeter-Milligan -- Kayla Geiger, Caitlin Murphy; Fillmore Central -- Rhiannon Shaner, Trevor Meyer; Heartland --Timberly Carr, Odessa Ohrt; McCool Junction -- Madison Gerken; Nebraska Lutheran -- Amara Corwin, Samuel Otte; York -- Lindsey Stuckey.
