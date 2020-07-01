LINCOLN — Nebraska Wesleyan University has awarded degrees to more than 400 undergraduate and graduate students.
The university’s 131st commencement was postponed in May due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A celebration will be held on Aug. 8.
Gold key awards for students who maintained a 4.0 grade point average throughout their college careers have been awarded to Drew Damme of Blair, Madison Dodson of Arcadia, Erin Circo of Elkhorn, Ashley Hickson of Elkhorn, Reagan Bowen of Grand Island and Caden Fritson of Holdrege.
Silver key awards for students who maintained a 3.99 grade point average throughout their college careers have been awarded to Paige Wergin of Aurora and Cami Roehrs of Hampton.
Other honor graduates are designated below with highest distinction (3.93 or higher GPA), high distinction (3.86-3.92 GPA), and distinction (3.80-3.85 GPA).
York area students who received degrees from Nebraska Wesleyan include: Paige Patricia Wergin of Aurora, Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies, Modern Language Studies, Highest Distinction; Allison Jewel Woods of York, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Art, Art History; Aaron Daniel Vinkenberg of Aurora, Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science, Psychology, Highest Distinction; Melissa Lee Rosenquist of Geneva, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education, Psychology; McKenna Kae Griess of Sutton, Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science, Psychology, Business Administration, High Distinction; Jessica Lynn Belfiore of York, Bachelor of Science in Mathmatics; Andrew James Hoffmann of York, Bachelor of Science in Accounting, Economics, Distinction; Cami Nicole Roehrs of Hampton, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Highest Distinction, Silver Key; Andrea Inez Naber, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
