WACO— Nebraska Evangelical Lutheran High School – operating nearly empty due to COVID-19 -- is filling the stomachs of its community.
The school recently launched a program offering free meals to those Waco community members who need them, in an effort to keep citizens healthy.
“When the coronavirus impacts started affecting all of us, we knew that there were some in our community who either shouldn't or couldn't travel into town as much as they could prior to this. We explored a few options - whether a food pantry of sorts or meals,” said Skip Bremer, Nebraska Evangelical Lutheran High School principal. “We decided that we could offer lunches to our seasoned citizens and those who have compromised health issues.”
Bremer reached out to Waco Village Clerk Cheryl Kraft to help identify the needs of the school’s home town.
“Cheryl talked with many people in Waco and found that some did want to take us up on our offer to provide free meals at noon, Monday through Friday,” Bremer said. “I was hoping to be able to do this a couple days a week, but our head cook said she'd love to offer this Monday through Friday.”
Kitchen manager Corinna Bauer said that she wanted to have meals every weekday for reasons beyond the food itself. “They get that personal contact every day,” she said, adding, “I like the interaction, too.”
As the project wasn’t included in the budget, the school is finding ways to make the meal project work.
“We’re deciding we’ll find a way to make it fit,” Bremer said.
Nebraska Evangelical Lutheran High School alums are getting in on the project, Bremer said. “We've already received a donation from the class of 1985 to help pay for food and supplies; and we had a Thrivent member do a Thrivent Action Team grant to help as well.”
Kraft helped put the wheels in motion.
“We just chit-chatted about it. I went around and visited with people a certain age who shouldn’t be going out or people who are compromised,” she said.
Once the needs were assessed, Bauer and other NELHS employees got to work.
Bauer prepares and plans the meals, also helping with delivery and taking phone requests – so far 16 Waco residents are getting meals on a regular basis. That number is fluid, however; if someone doesn’t need a meal that day or if someone wants to be added to the list, all they have to do is call NELHS ahead of time.
Kraft said at first citizens were a bit unsure about signing up, but soon warmed up to the idea of getting a free hot meal – all while staying safe.
“Everybody is very thankful, the more they hear about what’s going on in the world,” Kraft said.
The school is, in turn, thanking their host community. Bauer said saying “thank you” feels good to her and her fellow NELHS helpers, too. “Being able to help is a nice feeling. I enjoy that interaction.”
The decision to serve the school’s community was an obvious one, Bremer said. “The community of Waco has been so supportive of Nebraska Lutheran -- ever since school first opened. Providing these meals for our neighbors who need them is a small way of saying ‘thank you’ to them.”
The nature of the Waco community family made helping out an obvious choice, Bremer said. “The support for NELHS has always been strong since the beginning. We love having NELHS in Waco and greatly appreciate the support of our community.”
“We may be a small school, but we have big hearts.”
