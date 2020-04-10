YORK – Two men from Nevada have been formally charged in a case involving the discovery of illegal substances during a traffic stop in York County.
Matthew J. Drebitko, 27, of Las Vegas, Nev., and Alexander S. Kortepeter, 29, of Henderson, Nev., have each been charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 2A felony, and having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony. If convicted of all counts, each could be facing up to a possible maximum of 42 years in prison.
Both men waived their preliminary hearings in York County Court and both cases have been bound over to District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.
According to court documents, a York County deputy was on regular patrol on Interstate 80 when he saw a maroon Chevrolet Tahoe change lanes, without a traffic signal. A traffic stop was initiated.
The deputy said in his affidavit that he observed multiple indicators of criminal activity, such as both men being nervous, avoiding eye contact, the overwhelming odor of air freshener, the vehicle was a third party rental and unknown travel plans.
Consent to search the vehicle was denied. The deputy contacted the Seward County Sheriff’s Department, asking for their canine unit to be brought to the scene (as they were close by). The deputy said the service dog, Igor, alerted to the presence of illegal controlled substances.
A search of the vehicle was conducted and they located multiple bags of marijuana in multiple suitcases in the back cargo area of the vehicle, weighing about eight pounds, and they found 1.45 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms in vacuum-sealed bags in suitcases as well. They also found other contraband, allegedly, including THC wax.
