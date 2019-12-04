YORK—This Christmas season, St. Joseph Catholic School has adopted a special Advent tradition: the Jesse Tree.
A Jesse Tree is more than simply a Christmas tree; it is used to tell the family history of Jesus in anticipation of Christmas. Following morning mass, St. Joseph students hang ornaments on the Jesse Tree symbolizing a particular “branch” of the Old Testament. “Up until Friday, Dec. 20, after daily mass, we will be reading about characters in the Old Testament that lead us up to the birth of Jesus on Christmas,” explained Mary Jo Leininger, St. Joseph Catholic School principal. “We will also hang ornaments of the Bible characters on our Jesse Tree.”
The origin of the Jesse Tree symbol is based on a passage from the Bible’s Book of Isaiah.
“There shall come forth a shoot from the stump of Jesse, and a branch shall grow out of his roots. And the Spirit of the Lord shall rest upon him, the spirit of wisdom and understanding, the spirit of counsel and might, the spirit of knowledge and the fear of the Lord. And his delight shall be in the fear of the Lord.”
“In this verse, Isaiah predicts the coming of Jesus. He is telling the people that, one day, a great ruler will rise up from the descendants of the great King David. Jesse was David’s father,” Leininger said.
“Isaiah’s prophecy of a stump shows how the family of David had been ‘cut down.’ Jesus would be like a new growth and a new hope for the kingdom that was once strong and worshiped God as one.”
While Jesse Trees aren’t as well-known as a typical Christmas tree, without Isaiah 11:1, the way we trace our family histories might be different. “The Tree of Jesse in Isaiah was the original use of the family tree,” Leininger said. “So, all of our family trees today are based on Jesus’s family tree.”
Jesse Trees offer opportunities to explore the Old Testament characters leading up to Jesus’s birth – particularly for children. Students at St. Joseph make ornaments corresponding with each reading; those students then hang their ornaments after the morning’s reading.
From Adam and Eve, to the birth of Jesus, Jesse Trees help give pause to recognize the origins of Christmas, Leininger said. “Most people are hurrying about looking for the perfect gift, putting up decorations, and planning parties and dinners preparing for Christmas. It is easy to lose sight of the true meaning of the Christmas Season.”
