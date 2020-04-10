YORK – A new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Polk County, according to Laura McDougall, executive director of the Four Corners Health Department.
She said this new case was confirmed late Wednesday night. The Polk County case is that of a woman in her 40s. McDougall said this situation is being investigated and they are talking with her workplace regarding any possible exposures. This is in an effort to determine how the woman may have caught the virus and if anyone else was exposed.
This is the fourth positive case of COVID-19 in the Four Corners Health District. In York County, there have been two – a woman in her 30s and a man in his 50s who apparently contracted the virus while working outside this health district. There has been one in Seward County – a male in his 60s who also likely contracted the virus while working outside the district.
McDougall said during her Thursday morning briefing that to date, in this health district, there have been 126 tests conducted, only four positive results and there are nine tests pending.
As far as quarantines and people being monitored by Four Corners, to date, there have been 248. The total in York County was 84. McDougall said presently there are only 64 in the whole district – many had been quarantined after traveling and later released, or were quarantined because they were sick or had a sick family member (not necessarily with COVID-19).
She stressed the importance of social distancing, staying home when possible, not gathering in groups, washing hands and staying home when sick.
While McDougall continued to stress the importance of staying apart – she encouraged staying connected with loved ones via the phone, the internet and the many ways technology allows.
