HAMILTON COUNTY – As of Thursday, April 2, it was announced that there were two new cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton County and the first confirmed case in Merrick County.
Hamilton and Merrick Counties are in the Central Health Department District – a directed health measure was issued for that district which effectively closes all salons and parks in that district, health officials said Thursday.
So far, there has only been one lab-confirmed case in York County.
That case in York County is described as a travel-related case in which the person had limited contact with other people and is considered low-risk to the community.
York County is part of the Four Corners Health Department District, which includes Seward, Butler and Polk Counties.
During a community meeting Thursday, Four Corners Health Department Director Laura McDougall said, “We continue testing in the Four Corners District. So far, we have had 48 tests come back negative, only the one positive and right now we have 5-10 tests pending. We had 206 total people in self-quarantine and now there are only 60. So 134 people have been released from quarantine after not developing any illness.”
Meanwhile, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services released a statement explaining how testing is prioritized.
”As a state, we are making progress increasing COVID-19 testing availability,” said Dr. Gary Anthone, firector of Public Health and Chief Medical Officer for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). “As resources grow, we are expanding those patients recommended for COVID-19 testing and we will continue to prioritize testing of first responders and health care workers.”
DHHS emphasizes that current testing guidance for health care providers prioritizes the following patients for COVID-19 testing:
Hospitalized patients with a clinical presentation consistent with COVID-19;
Health care workers;
Public safety/first responders (EMS, law enforcement, firefighters);
Residents and staff at nursing homes
Residents and staff at group homes, homeless shelters, and child care facilities;
People over 65 years old;
Anyone with underlying conditions where a COVID-19 infection could result in severe illness or death.
People who are concerned they may have COVID-19 should self-isolate and call ahead to their primary care provider to be screened over the phone. An order from a physician or public health is needed to receive a test.
As testing availability continues to increase, DHHS will provide additional information on where Nebraskans can receive testing at www.dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.