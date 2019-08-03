EXETER-MILLIGAN -- Two new faces will be seen among the faculty in the Exeter-Milligan School District this year.
Amy Tomlinson will be the new 7-12 agricultural education instructor. She will be teaching half-time at Friend and half-time at Exeter-Milligan – and she will serve as the FFA advisor for the EMF FFA chapter. She has been an agricultural educator for the past 16 years and most recently served as the State FFA Advisor for Nebraska.
Madalynn Fousek will be the new fifth grade teacher at Exeter-Milligan and the assistance volleyball coach. She graduated in May from Concordia University in Seward with her degree in education and an endorsement in coaching.
They will join the other staff members and educators in welcoming back students for the 2019-20 school year.
The district will have an open house on Monday, Aug. 12, from 5-7 p.m., with grades K-2 and 7-12 going to the Exeter site and grades 3-6 going to the Milligan site. Parents will be able to meet teachers, finalize schedules and tour the facilities. Parents of elementary students can bring their children’s school supplies on this day and put them in their desks. The public is also invited to attend.
All 7-12 students new to the district or wishing to change their schedules can meet with Mrs. Kovanda between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., on Aug. 12. If someone needs a different time, they can contact Mrs. Kovanda at the school.
Sports practices will begin on Monday, Aug. 12. Before practicing, all athletes must also have their NSAA student and parent consent form and activity policy form turned in.
The 7-12 grade laptop roll-out will be done on the first day of school, which is Wednesday, Aug. 14. Students will need to bring completed laptop paperwork and the laptop deployment payment. All forms are available at the office at the Exeter site or online.
The first day of classes will be Wednesday, Aug. 14, with dismissal at 2:20 p.m.
One change visitors to the Exeter site will discover this year is that they will now enter through the new visitor entrance. As part of the school’s safety audit, the recommendation was to provide a more secure entrance into the school. This new entrance now has direct access to the office area. The outside door will be unlocked, however visitors will need to buzz for access into the office.