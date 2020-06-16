YORK – Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts announced Monday afternoon that the majority of the state – including York County – will be moving into Phase 3 of loosening restrictions on June 22.
The new Directed Health Measures (DHMs) include a number of updates, including:
• Regarding sports, fan attendance, as of June 22, will be allowed but at the same level as other event percentages that are already in place.
• As of June 22, bars and restaurants will be able to open at 100 percent occupancy but with eight-person spacing per table. Buffets will still be prohibited. Games, such as pool and darts, will be allowed.
• For childcare, the regular guidelines will re-instated, allowing the following number per room: infants through three years old, 15; three-year-olds, 20; 4-5-year-olds, 24; and K-12, 30 per space.
• For indoor gatherings, as of June 22, the occupancy can be 50 percent rather than 25 percent as it is currently.
• For outdoor gatherings, as of June 22, the occupancy can be 75 percent.
• Gyms will be able to have 75 percent occupancy with the 6-foot rule still maintained.
• Salons will be able to have 75 percent occupancy, with all patrons and staff wearing masks.
• Weddings will be able to move to eight people at a table (with the same occupancy guidelines as now) and buffets will still be prohibited. Limited dancing will be outlined in the formal guidelines, the governor said.
“We are also going to talk about Phase 4,” Governor Ricketts said during his regular press release Monday afternoon. “Phase 4 will look like Phase 3” with the exception indoor gatherings will move to 75 percent occupancy and outdoor gatherings will move to 100 percent occupancy.
“We do not know the timing of Phase 4 yet,” Governor Ricketts said. “We hope all will remain stable and we will announce Phase 4 sometime in July.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.