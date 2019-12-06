YORK – Aaron Dressel, the wastewater foreman for the City of York, has been named as the new public works director for the city.
Mayor Barry Redfern asked the York City Council to confirm Dressel’s appointment to the position and they agreed Thursday night.
Mayor Redfern said in an earlier interview that he felt Dressel would be a good fit for the position, that he has a wealth of knowledge regarding the city’s public works and his experience has spanned many years working for the City of York.
As of the council’s confirmation during their regular meeting, the appointment became official and immediately effective.
Dressel said he will begin the transition from his position in the wastewater department to the head of public works – but he still plans to be on call during the week of Christmas, so wastewater staff members will have an opportunity to enjoy the holiday without worrying about the wastewater system.
Dressel is a native of Rochester, Minn. After he graduated from high school, he joined the United States Navy where he was a boiler technician. After he completed active duty, he joined the Naval Reserves and later the National Guard in the transportation unit.
During his Reserves and National Guard service, he went to a technical college in the area of building/utilities maintenance.
“One of my goals was to work for a power plant,” Dressel explained. “During school, part of that experience was working in the area of public utilities, the other experience was working in the area of maintenance of a cheese factory. When I graduated, there was no open position at the power plant, so I took a factory maintenance position at the factory. I worked there for three years and then the power plant called with a position. During my probationary period for the power plant, I worked rotating 12-hours shifts until I took an apprentice electrician position.”
All of that work experience was in Minnesota – he then met his wife, Lisa.
Lisa was born in Geneva and later became a resident of Waco where her mother worked for the Waco School District (from which she graduated).
When they decided to get married, the decision was made for them to move to York County, back to Lisa’s home county. The year was 2001.
They’ve been here ever since – Lisa works at the Nebraska Evangelical Lutheran High School in Waco. They have two sons, Christian and Jace.
Once arriving in York County, Dressel worked in the area of maintenance at Kroy Building Products and then worked in the area of building/utility maintenance for York General Health Care Services.
In January, 2006, he started his career with the City of York.
While he has always worked in the wastewater department, he has also had experience helping other public works departments as well.
His biggest achievement, he says, as the head of the city’s wastewater department, “is where we are sitting right now.” He made that statement while in the office at the city’s new wastewater treatment plant east of town.
“Being a part of the creation of this new facility and the changing of our system has been an honor and an awesome experience,” Dressel said. “Of course, there were a lot of people and contractors and engineers and workers involved in this major project. I am proud to have been there from the early stages to where we are today.”
Dressel brings with him the experience of being the president of the Nebraska Water Environmental Association, which also provides him an excellent network of municipal public works operators from across the state and beyond.
Dressel says the new position as head of public works will be challenging and he’s been fortunate to have helped/worked with most public works departments and with those city employees.
“It will be a challenge, but the advantage is that I’ve been with the city for about 15 years and I’ve worked with each in some fashion,” Dressel said. “I know there are high quality department heads and workers in all the departments. I probably wouldn’t have taken the job if I didn’t have such a great group of people to work with, in all the departments for the city. They know their jobs, they work hard. I have a strong confidence in all of them.
“I am excited to work in this capacity for the city,” Dressel said. “York has been a really good town in which to raise a family and the city has been really good to me through my employment opportunities. I’m thankful for the job and all the opportunities I have had.”
