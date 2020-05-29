YORK – Deb Robertson, director of the Kilgore Library, says patrons and staff have been patiently waiting for the library to reopen its doors to the public following the unprecedented closing of the facility on Monday, March 16.
“The long-awaited process started last Saturday, but the services available are not what anyone expected two months ago,” Robertson says.
After learning of updated Directed Health Measures (DHM) for June and hearing from the city council last Thursday evening that they are ready for city facilities to start slowly opening to the public, Kilgore Memorial Library staff rolled out Phase One of a multi-phase plan.
On Saturday, May 23, library staff called patrons who had made requests for items before the library closed in March.
“The squeals of excitement could be heard across the desk when patrons learned they could come to the library and pick up items,” Robertson said.
During Phase One, patrons are invited to locate items they would like to check out from the library catalog at https://york.biblionix.com/ by following the instructions listed. If needed, detailed instructions and tutorial videos are available at the library’s website found at https://libraries.ne.gov/york/. If patrons prefer, they may simply call the library at 402-363-2620 and work directly with the staff to make their requests.
“Phase Two will be implemented in a few weeks,” Robertson explained. “This phase will give patrons access to our collections and use of the public technology in the library on a limited basis. Per the most recent DHM, the library will be available for limited numbers of patrons in the building at a time. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday and Saturday. Social gathering and leisure activities will not be permitted during this phase. Patrons will be asked to limit their time in the library and respect the social distance guidelines in place from the state Department of Health and Human Services.
“The library staff plan to provide hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and gloves for patrons’ use,” Robertson continued. “The library meeting rooms will not be open because we do not have adequate staff to ensure proper sanitizing can be done between each meeting. There will not be any in-person library events in June which will impact our very popular Summer Reading Club activities. We have a few online activities planned. Some of them are already available at the library website for Online Summer 2020 Resources at https://libraries.ne.gov/york/summer-2020-online-resources/. As new events are available they will be added to this site, so stay tuned for updates here or follow us on Facebook. We still have our closing event for this summer on our calendar on July 18, in conjunction with Balloon Days, but like many other events, it will be determined if it can be held as health directives are updated for July.
“The next phase for library services would be returning to regular hours and having seating for small groups to use for social gathering and meeting spaces for groups to use, and most of all for library programs to return,” Robertson said further. “That will be a day to celebrate and we hope it comes soon!”
