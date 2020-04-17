YORK — Wessels Living History Farm’s new director Vicki Northrop has been doing a little bit of everything – stuffing envelopes, managing grants, teaching classes, coming up with fresh ideas and bringing people together.
Bringing out the best in Wessels dedicated and passionate volunteers is part of Northrop’s goals as director. “I like to find people who have strengths, and have them use their strengths to build on our weaknesses,” she said. Northrop, who had already been teaching classes at Wessels, has an academic background in leadership studies, as well as teaching endorsements in social science and history – among others.
Some things at the farm will remain as-is, but Northrop and the Wessels team are excited to start new projects and activities. “I want an exciting and fun atmosphere,” Northrop said. “We’ve got to think about what’s going to bring people in.”
For now, Wessels Living History Farm is closed to the public because of group size limits prompted by COVID-19 concerns. “We are waiting to have permission to open,” Northrop explained. “Right now we’re on hold.”
Until then, ideas are percolating like barn dances, a Christmas market, expanding the garden and more hands-on programming. “We’re still going to try to keep the old – try to maintain what we have, but not be afraid to grow.”
There are plenty of unique strengths to build on, Northrop said. “Our goal is to possibly have more groups as a meeting space. We want to be a resource for that.” Offering more group activities in general are high on Northrop’s list, she said, mentioning utilizing the Wessels house for more groups.
That growth involves community engagement. “We want this to be a more active part of the community,” Northrop said. With her teaching background, Northrop is eager to get area schools more involved. “I want to apply what we’re doing here to what teachers are doing in the classroom,” she said. “We’re a living history farm where we can help kids learn about the past, and help them apply it to what is happening now.”
Wessels Living History Farm was established to bring the history of agriculture to life. The namesake and catalyst for the farm, David Wessels was dedicated to the education and promotion of all things rural America. Upon his death, Wessels left resources and ideas to make his idea of a living history farm a reality.
With that in mind, Northrop said she hopes to amp up the agricultural facets of the farm. “We need to emphasize ag education, so people know where their food comes from,” Northrop said. “We are so disconnected from that in many ways.” Northrop has been reaching out to area FFAs, and is continually working to foster even more community connections. York FFA will still be involved in the farm, and will take on an even more active role.
Northrop said suggestions are welcome, too. “We’re open to any ideas that people have. I want to see Dave’s dream come true and see his vision in action.”
Even with all of the ideas circulating around the farm, Northrop said it is important to be realistic. “There are tons of ideas of things we can do, but we’ll have to start small,” she said. Part of implementing those ideas depends on much-needed funding. “We don’t know about what our funding is going to be like,” Northrop said. “The donors and grants are what we’re going to rely on.”
Volunteers will continue to be vital to the farm. “Anybody who wants to come out – all ages -- we’ll have active things for people to do,” Northrop said. “We’re going to all work together for the collective group and the farm.”
“We have so many opportunities to make this place successful,” Northrop said. “We just have to work together.”
