YORK — York Public Schools provided an opportunity for new educators to get to know local businesses Friday.
The teachers and administrators hopped onto the York Dukes bus for a tour of the town’s business district. This is the first year of the orientation activity, said YPS Principal Mitch Bartholomew.
The new teachers who climbed aboard the bus were Jenny McCarthy (YES Kindergarten), Heather Linden (YMS Language Arts), Rachelle Staehr (YHS Agriculture), Ali Lovin (YMS Language Arts), Amy Davis (YES 5th Grade), Levi Loofe (YHS Business/Technology), and Steven Crane (YHS Special Education). New and returning administrators also went for a ride through town. New YHS Principal Jason Heitz and incoming YHS Assistant Principal/Activities Director Tyler Herman took the tour as well.
The first day of school for York Public Schools is August 15, but students and parents will get to greet teachers new and not-so-new at school open houses.