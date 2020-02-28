YORK — The Newspapers in Education (NIE) program enriches classrooms across the country, and the York News Times’ readership area is no exception.
Every school day at total of 320 issues of the York News Times are delivered to York County schools. Teachers can then utilize the papers in classroom activities in any age group, whether it be learning how to read a newspaper effectively or littles practicing their cutting skills.
“What we are trying to do is help get youth excited about gaining knowledge through newspapers,” said Carrie Colburn, York News Times publisher.
The York News Times and area businesses partner to foot the bill of providing schools newspapers at no cost to them. Further bolstering these efforts is the annual “Kids Design an Ad” contest. Students design ads utilizing tips from York News Times staff. Area businesses sponsor advertising space for the creative students. Monies go to the classrooms and help support Newspapers in Education.
Kids Design an Ad’s 2020 edition is in today’s paper.
