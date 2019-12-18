YORK – Brandee Schulz, 44, of Goehner, has pleaded no contest to a fourth offense DUI charge and driving on a revoked license.
She was initially charged with a fifth offense DUI and driving on a 15-year license revocation stemming from a DUI.
The charges were modified as part of a plea agreement.
According to court documents, troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol were alerted that she was driving on Interstate 80 while under a 15-year revocation of her driver’s license.
They were also alerted that she had two separate convictions of third offense DUI (driving under the influence).
The arresting officer says in the court documents he stopped her vehicle due to fictitious plates and when making contact he smelled alcohol.
The court documents indicate that a preliminary breath test administered to Schulz had a .215 result (with .08 being the legal limit). At that point, she was arrested.
The court documents say another test was administered later, with a result of .194.
The trooper acknowledges in the court affidavit that Schulz had DUI convictions on Jan. 27, 2005; Jan. 16, 2014; March 2, 2015; and March 16, 2017.
She was initially charged with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level higher than .15 and with four prior convictions, which is a Class 2 felony; and driving while revoked from a DUI conviction, a Class 4 felony.
Per the amended information, the charges were amended to fourth offense driving under the influence, a Class 3A felony (which carries a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison with 18 months of post-release supervision), and driving under revocation, a Class 4 felony (which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison and 12 months of post-release supervision).
Sentencing has been scheduled for early next year.
