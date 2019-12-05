YORK – Jamie Hullinger, 40, of York, has pleaded no contest to amended charges in a case involving the sexual assault of a child.
Hullinger appeared in York County District Court this week and changed his plea.
The victim was under the age of 13 when the crimes occurred, according to court documents.
Hullinger was arrested, in this case, in July of 2018.
No further details of the case can be disclosed, due to its sensitive and graphic nature.
Initially, Hullinger was charged with the following:
• Count 1: First degree sexual assault of a child, a Class 1B felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years to life in prison.
• Count 2: Incest, victim under 18, a Class 2A felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
• Count 3: Committing child abuse intentionally, a Class 3A felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison.
• Count 4: Terroristic threats, a Class 3A felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison.
• Count 5: Tampering with a witness, a Class 4A felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison.
These charges were amended to third degree sexual assault of a child, a Class 3A felony, and child abuse, a Class 3A felony. It was to these amended charges that Hullinger pleaded no contest, per an agreement with the prosecution.
Hullinger is now facing a possible maximum sentence of six years in prison with 18 months of post-release supervision.
He will be sentenced on Jan. 27.
Also this week, Hullinger was allowed a bond reduction to $10,000, 10 percent. If he makes bond and is released from custody, there is a court order that he not be allowed to have any contact with the victim.
