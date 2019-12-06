YORK – Cole Weldon, 24, of Bradshaw has pleaded no contest to four counts in a case involving false imprisonment and strangulation.
He was initially charged with first degree false imprisonment, a Class 3A felony; second degree domestic assault, a Class 3A felony; terroristic threats, a Class 3A felony; strangulation, a Class 3A felony; and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, a Class 2 felony.
The charges stemmed from a case in which he beat a woman, threatened her with a knife, held her against her will, strangled her and threatened to kill her.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed with the court, the York County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a residence in Bradshaw upon the report of a possible assault in progress. The woman who called the sheriff’s department, according to court documents, said she was hiding in trees behind a house because Weldon had been assaulting her. She said she was able to free herself and call 911.
The deputy, upon arrival, said he saw Weldon standing by a travel trailer and he asked him to come to the cruiser. The deputy reports that Weldon said nothing was going on and that he and the woman had an argument. Weldon also told the deputy he did not harm the woman.
After Weldon was placed in the cruiser, for further questioning, the deputy walked the tree line on the property and found the woman hiding behind a tree. He said in his report that the woman responded to the deputy saying, “Is he gone? He can’t see me, he will kill me.”
The deputy said in his affidavit that the woman was covered with wet grass clippings.
Upon talking with the woman, she told the deputy that Weldon had arrived at the property intoxicated and violent.
She said he pushed her to the floor, punched her in the face and strangled her until she couldn’t breathe. The woman said further, according to court documents, that Weldon threw her on a table and grabbed a knife, saying, “If I let you leave, you are going to call the cops. And if the cops come, I am going to go to prison for a long time. So, if I am going to go to prison, I am going to make it worth it.”
The woman told the deputy Weldon waved the knife at her and toward her, while blocking her from leaving. She said he prevented her from leaving for approximately two hours.
She said she was able to coax Weldon outside the trailer, where he threw her on the ground, laid on top of her and slid knives over her arm and leg, saying he would stab her. She said he also came at her with the knife in a slashing motion and in defense, she put up her hand which he cut with the knife. She said at that point, Weldon threw her to the ground again and punched her in the head.
She said at that point, she was able to get away, ran and hid in the trees.
The deputy, in his affidavit, described the woman’s injuries and the damage done inside the trailer, saying they were consistent with the information she provided.
He was arrested and charged.
Last May, an arrest warrant was issued for Weldon as he had been allowed to leave jail to go to treatment, but he failed to return to jail as instructed by the court and he did not appear for a court hearing.
This week, an agreement was brought forward with an amended complaint. Weldon pleaded no contest to first degree false imprisonment, a Class 3A felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison; terroristic threats, also a Class 3A felony; escape (because of not returning to jail from treatment), a Class 3 felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of four years; and failure to appear (for not appearing for a court hearing as instructed by the court), a Class 4 felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison.
Weldon is now facing a possible total maximum sentence of 12 years in prison.
Sentencing has been scheduled for Feb. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.