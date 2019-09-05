YORK – George P. Scott, III, 64, of Hardy, has pleaded no contest in a case that initially started involving weapons and drugs.
He appeared in York County District Court on Wednesday morning, with his attorney, Sam O’Neill.
According to court documents, the York Police Department conducted a routine traffic stop of the vehicle being driven by George Scott III.
The officer said upon making contact with Scott, he could smell marijuana. During a subsequent probable cause search, officers found methamphetamine in the vehicle and on his person. They also found two stiletto knives with blades over 3.5 inches long in the vehicle.
During this week’s court proceedings, York County Attorney Christopher Johnson said the weight of the methamphetamine was 3.5 grams.
Initially, Scott was charged with possession of an exceptionally hazardous drug, a Class 2 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of 50 years in prison; possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison; possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony, a Class 3 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of four years in prison; and no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison.
Due to a plea agreement, all charges were dismissed with the exception of Count 2 – possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony. Scott took the plea agreement and pleaded no contest to that specific count.
He is now facing the possibility of four years in prison.
Sentencing has been scheduled for October.
