YORK – A man accused of stealing a large amount of doughnuts and then later being caught with drugs has entered no contest pleas to three separate counts.
Timothy Brungardt, 29, of York, entered his pleas in York County Court.
This case started shortly before Christmas when Grand Central reported that approximately six dozen doughnuts had been stolen from a locked holding area where they were dropped off during the night to be sold that morning.
The probable cause document, filed with the court by investigating officers, says Brungardt was seen on surveillance video taking the doughnuts.
A search warrant was issued for a residence in York and during that search, officers reported they “found a large amount of fresh doughnuts. Brungardt began to complain of trouble breathing and requested medical attention. He was transported to York General Hospital. (When) a sheriff’s deputy conducted a search incident to arrest him for theft, he found a pipe with methamphetamine residue, a pipe with marijuana residue and a butane torch. The pipe with methamphetamine residue was located inside a mini flashlight.”
This week, Brungardt pleaded no contest to attempted possession of a controlled substance, a Class 1 misdemeanor; false reporting, a Class 1 misdemeanor; and theft by unlawful taking with a value of $0-$500 (second subsequent offense), a Class 1 misdemeanor. He is scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 19 and is facing a possible maximum sentence of three years in jail.
Two others are also involved in this case as they were allegedly found in possession of controlled substances at the residence where the search warrant was issued.
Angela Grady, 49, of York, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a Class 2A felony. David Burling, 50, has also been charged with same counts.
Court documents indicate that officers allege when they searched the couple’s residence, they found “a glass pipe with burned methamphetamine residue, multiple syringes (some used, some still packaged), a digital scale, a baggie with marijuana, a glass jar containing 69 grams of marijuana, more syringes and pipes with methamphetamine residue.”
The prosecution is also seeking habitual criminal status for Burling because of his prior criminal convictions. Court documents indicate those convictions include: June, 1998, possession of a controlled substance in Kearney County, 1-3 years; August, 1999, possession of a controlled substance in Adams County, 1-3 years; May, 2000, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver in Adams County, 18 months to two years; October, 2009, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver in Adams County, 20 months to three years; and February, 2018, possession of a controlled substance in Adams County, two years. If convicted and sentenced to incarceration on the first two counts, classification as a habitual criminal could add on another 10-60 years in prison.
Grady waived her preliminary hearing this week and arraignment proceedings have been set for Feb. 10.
Burling’s preliminary hearing has been set for Jan. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.