YORK – The number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners Health District has now reached 35.
While the number continues to grow in the district, there have been no new cases identified in York County in one week.
The latest identified cases in the district are as follows, according to Four Corners officials:
Polk County—A male in his 30s has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating at home. This case is associated with a workplace outside the district.
Butler County—A male in his 50s has been hospitalized and lab-confirmed for COVID-19. He and his contacts are associated with a workplace outside the District.
A Polk County woman in her 40s who is self-isolating and has a history of working outside the district.
A Butler County woman in her 50s who is self-isolating and is a close contact of a previous case.
Right now, York County has had 11 cases; Seward County’s had eight, Polk County has had nine and Butler County has had seven.
In the health district, there have been 20 full recoveries with 14 active cases at this time. And there has been one death.
The number of people tested, in each county, is as follows: York County, 190; Seward County, 192; Polk County, 61; and Butler County, 80.
