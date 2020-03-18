YORK – With toilet paper shelves being empty and some people possibly going without, there are side-issues associated with the pandemic situation.
First is the call for sudden hoarding to stop when it comes to toilet paper.
The second is a possible problem with people flushing items (when they don’t have toilet paper) down the toilet that shouldn’t be flushed down the toilet.
Aaron Dressel, public works director for the City of York, reminds everyone that only toilet paper should go down the toilet.
“Cooking grease, baby wipes, tampons and other feminine hygiene products, cleaning pads, dental floss, Q-tips/cotton balls, diapers, paper towels/tissues are all items that should not be flushed down the toilet,” Dressel said this week. “Flushing any of these items can cause a blockage in your home’s sewer line resulting in a backup that will require a plumber’s visit to your home.
“If by chance it makes it through your home’s sewer line and into the city’s sewer mains, accumulation of the items which don’t dissolve or break down will cause a back-up which can also result in backing up into homes and businesses -- resulting in serious property damage at the expense of the property owners,” Dressel said.
“Furthermore,” he continued, “when these items make it all the way to the treatment plant, they plug up pumps which disrupts the treatment process. This creates emergency repairs at all hours of the day or night.”
Dressel reiterates the importance of only flushing toilet paper down the toilets – for the sake of private sewer systems and the public systems that serve everyone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.