YORK – The Nonprofit Association of the Midlands (NAM), the only membership organization in the Nebraska dedicated exclusively to working with nonprofits, will host a free information and networking session Thursday, Aug. 22 at the Kilgore Public Library in York.
The community is invited to attend to learn more about NAM, resources available for nonprofit assistance and what nonprofits are doing to improve the quality of life in their communities.
It will be held from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.
“There are more than 13,300 nonprofits in our area – each trying to make a difference on their own. We bring them together so that each member can benefit from our collective strength,” said NAM Director of Membership and Operations Kelly Koepsell. “By connecting organizations with information, education, advocacy and collaboration, we help members focus their energy on the people and communities they serve.”
NAM is a state association representing more than 650 nonprofit organizations throughout Nebraska and southwest Iowa. Registering for the event is requested but not required. Please register at https://www.nonprofitam.org/events.